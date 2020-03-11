Cong Notice to Odisha House Seeking Resolution to Repeal CAA

Bhubaneswar, Mar 11 (PTI) Opposition Congress on Wednesday served a notice to Odisha Assembly seeking the passage of a resolution to repeal the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and not to implement the NPR and the proposed nationwide NRC in the state.

The notice was given by Congress Legislature Party Leader Narasingha Mishra.

"That the House do agree to recommend the Central Government that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) be repealed and steps be taken not to implement the NPR and NRC in any part of the country," the notice given to the Odisha Legislative Assembly secretary by the CLP leader, said.

The CLP leader also moved another notice seeking the Assembly's permission to move a motion for a discussion in the House on the withdrawal of the CAA and against the implementation of the NPR and the NRC.

However, the Assembly secretariat is yet to take a decision on the notices.

Earlier, the ruling BJD has supported the CAA.

