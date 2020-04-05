Cong's UP Unit Opens Community Kitchen to Feed the Poor: Lallu

Lucknow, Apr 5 (PTI) In a bid to help hungry people get food during the nationwide lockdown, the Uttar Pradesh Congress has started 'Saajhi Rasoi' at its headquarters here, the party said on Sunday.

In a statement, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said the party workers are working day and night to help the needy.

"The relief work is being done in the state under the supervision of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress workers with the help of administration are providing ration at the places, where it is needed. In many districts of the state, 'Saajhi Rasoi' have been started. Such a kitchen started in the party's Lucknow office on Sunday. At this crucial juncture, we should stand with everyone."

The UP Congress chief also said, "The country is passing through difficult times. The need of the hour is that we should unite and face these hardships. Our endeavour is that every needy person should be helped. Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi had said that politics is all about serving humanity. All political parties, social organisations and common people should imbibe this."

