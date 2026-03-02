New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): SpiceJet has cancelled as many as 87 flights on Monday, including 37 departures and 50 arrivals at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, as UAE airspace closures continue to disrupt flight operations amid escalating tensions in West Asia, airport sources confirmed.

According to the Delhi Airport source, the cancellations affect multiple SpiceJet services operating between Indian cities and Dubai and Sharjah on March 2 and 3. Flights from Dubai to Pune, Mumbai, Amritsar, Calicut, Madurai, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Delhi have been cancelled. Services from Sharjah to Ahmedabad have also been impacted.

Similarly, departures from Mumbai, Amritsar, Madurai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Pune, Kochi and Calicut to Dubai and Sharjah have been called off due to ongoing airspace restrictions. The airline cited the closure of UAE airspace as the primary reason behind the disruptions.

Meanwhile, Dubai Airports on Sunday confirmed a limited resumption of operations beginning this evening, March 2, with a small number of flights permitted to operate from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). Passengers have been advised not to proceed to the airports unless directly contacted by their airline with a confirmed departure time.

In a post on X, Emirates said it will begin operating a limited number of flights from the evening of March 2, prioritising customers with earlier bookings. The airline stated that only passengers who have been rebooked and notified should travel to the airport, while all other flights remain suspended until further notice. Emirates added that it continues to monitor the situation and will update its schedule accordingly, reiterating that passenger and crew safety remains its highest priority.

Akasa Air said its flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh remain suspended for March 3, 2026. The airline is offering full refunds or free rescheduling for bookings made to or from these cities until March 7, with eligible refunds processed within seven days. Passengers have been urged to check flight status before heading to the airport.

Meanwhile, Oman Air announced the cancellation of all flights on March 3 to and from Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Copenhagen and Baghdad due to ongoing regional airspace closures. Other services are operating, though delays are possible.

The partial reopening in Dubai comes hours after major carriers including IndiGo and Qatar Airways suspended or extended flight cancellations amid escalating tensions in West Asia. (ANI)

