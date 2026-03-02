Howrah (West Bengal) [India], March 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of favouring criminals and illegal immigrants, saying her "Mamata" is only for those involved in wrongdoing.

Addressing the gathering at the 'Parivartan Yatra' in Howrah, Singh questioned CM Banerjee's priorities, asking, "Mamata, for whom is your 'Mamata'?"

Also Read | Food Safety Drive: FSSAI Urges States, UTs to Tighten Enforcement on Milk, Edible Oils, Spices and Honey at 49th CAC Meeting.

He alleged that criminals in West Bengal believe they have impunity under Banerjee's government, stating that Banerjee's affection is only for "criminals, illegal immigrants, and people of a particular religion."

"We don't want to play politics by dividing society like the TMC, because we don't do politics just to form a government. When the BJP does politics, it does so to build society and the nation. We want a West Bengal with economic development, security for women, and social harmony. Unfortunately, the Chief Minister's name is Mamata. But I have a question for her. Mamata, for whom is your 'Mamata' (fondness)? Why don't you punish the oppressors and the perpetrators of atrocities?. The people of West Bengal want an answer. The truth is Mamata's affection is only for criminals, for illegal immigrants, and for people of a particular religion. Criminals in West Bengal now believe that Mamata Didi's fondness will be with them no matter what they do. This belief has been established by the criminals," Singh said.

Also Read | NIOS Exam Date 2026 To Be Released Soon at nios.ac.in; Here's How To Download Date Sheet.

Additionally, Defence Minister criticised the West Bengal government, alleging a rise in police custody deaths that has become a "means of taking revenge, "and attacks on central agencies like ED and CBI. stating that, "There is no democracy in Bengal; in fact, there is a system of terrorism."

Singh questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's role in stopping attacks on investigators, saying, "If you are honest, why fear the ED and CBI? Why not help them?" He added that such attacks are an assault on India's law, constitution, and federal structure

"Today, in Bengal, the number of deaths in police custody has increased significantly. This has become a means of taking revenge. There is no democracy in Bengal; in fact, there is a system of terrorism. While differences of opinion and arguments are part of democracy, there should never be attacks on those who enforce the law. Have you seen in any other state where people directly attack the Central agencies? And the Chief Minister is present there? The ED and CBI gather information about a crime, they go to investigate. If you are honest, why fear the ED and CBI? Why not help them? Why are there attacks on them? Why stones thrown at their vehicles? Isn't it the Chief Minister's job to stop this?. These attacks on investigators are an attack on India's law, constitution and federal structure, to suppress the truth. But truth is truth. No power can suppress it. That's why change is necessary here," he added.

The Parivartan Yatra is a massive statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, expected to cover over 5,000 km, including 63 major rallies and 282 smaller gatherings, culminating in a grand rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)