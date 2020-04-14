Constable Covers 450 Km Partially on Foot from Kanpur to Jabalpur to Join Duty

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): A police constable walked almost half the 450 kilometres distance from his house in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur to report to duty at his Jabalpur office amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.The cop, Anand Pandey, hitched a ride to cover almost half the distance while he covered the rest of the journey on foot."I started my journey on March 30 and reached here in Jabalpur by April 1 night. I reported at the station on April 2. I got lift to cover almost half of my distance, while I covered the rest walking on road," Pandey told ANI here.He said that he returned to Kanpur on leave as his wife was unwell."I took 30 days of leave and went to Kanpur. I was supposed to report on March 22. But due to 'Janata Curfew', I could not leave at that time," he added.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

