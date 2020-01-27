Construction of Chikkaballapur Institute of Medical Sciences Begins in Karnataka

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Chikkaballapur MLA K Sudhakar on Monday performed 'bhoomi pooja' and commenced the work for the Chikkaballapur Institute of Medical Sciences here.Thanking Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for initiating the decision to construct the hospital, Sudhakar said, "Vested interests tried hard to take the sanctioned medical college away from Chikkaballapur and it was only because of Chief Minister Yediyurappa that justice was done to Chikkaballapura."He also said that the hospital will play a vital role in the development of the district."I will ensure the work is completed much before the 36 months deadline," Sudhakar added.Underlining that the medical college has been one of the major election promises of Sudhakar to the people of Chikkaballapur, a release on the event said, "When completed, the Rs 525 crore Chikkaballapura Medical College and Hospital will address the long-pending demand of people to have a modern hospital in their district."Several leaders including Zilla Parishad president MB Chikkanarasimhaiah and District Collector Latha were present on the occasion. (ANI)

