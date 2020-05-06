Convict Cut off His Genitals While Offering Prayers at Temple Inside Gwalior Central Jail Premises

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a convict lodged at Gwalior Central Jail cut off his genitals while offering prayers at a temple inside the jail premises."On May 5, one of our convicts at the Gwalior Central Jail was offering prayers at a temple inside the jail premises. Suddenly he stood up and cut off his genitals with a spoon used for havan," said Prabhat Kumar, Deputy Jail Superintendent.Informing about the convict, Kumar said that he had been lodged in the jail since 2018. (ANI)

