Andaman and Nicobar Islands [India], March 16 (ANI): The Regional Headquarters (A&N) of the Indian Coast Guard conducted an Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Cooperation (OPRC) Level-I course along with a maiden Hazardous and Noxious Substances (HNS) Introductory Course at the Pollution Response Team facility in Sri Vijaya Puram, officials said.

The training programme was organised from March 9 to March 14 and saw participation from personnel of the Indian Coast Guard, components of the Andaman and Nicobar Command and other maritime stakeholders.

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https://x.com/IndiaCoastGuard/status/2033518269072900164

"@IndiaCoastGuard Regional HQs (A&N) conducted #OPRC level I and maiden #HNS Introductory Course at #PollutionResponseTeam (A&N) #SriVijayaPuram for #ICG personnel, #ANC components and Stakeholders from 09-14 Mar 26. 07 Participants from other stakeholders and 16 #ICG personnel participated in the course. The training will boost participants' knowledge on oil spill response, HNS spill management, and marine environment protection, augmenting the newly promulgated Crisis Management Plan for HNS spills in Andaman and Nicobar Islands", ICG said on X.

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Earlier on March 8, people participated in large numbers in the 2026 edition of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) 10K Run held in Noida.

The event was organised as a commemorative activity marking the 50th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard.

Participants from different age groups took part in the run, which aimed to promote fitness, community participation and awareness about the role of the Indian Coast Guard in safeguarding the country's maritime interests.

The Indian Coast Guard celebrated its 50th Raising Day earlier this year on February 1. The milestone marks five decades of the maritime security force's service in protecting India's coastline, conducting search and rescue operations and ensuring maritime safety. (ANI)

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