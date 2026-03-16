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New Delhi [India], March 16: In a grand and memorable ceremony, the prestigious Jankalyaan Samman was presented to recognize outstanding contributions in the field of law and legal services during the event "Ek Shaam Desh ke Naam", organised by Jan Kalyaan Morcha at the Mavalankar Auditorium, Constitution Club of India, New Delhi.

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The award aims to honour individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, professionalism, and service to the legal system, reflecting the highest standards of integrity and commitment to justice. The legal category at the ceremony was particularly significant, highlighting the essential role of legal expertise in upholding the democratic framework and promoting public service.

The event brought together a remarkable gathering of ministers, eminent dignitaries, and accomplished personalities from across the country. It celebrated contributions across multiple fields including Defence, Sports, Media, Arts, Public Services, and Law, emphasizing the values of excellence, service, and national pride. The presence of distinguished leaders added a sense of gravitas and inspiration to the proceedings.

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Hon'ble Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Shri Chirag Paswan, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The evening also featured several other notable dignitaries, making it a truly national-level platform to celebrate achievement and contribution.

The ceremony was marked by a harmonious blend of formal recognition and cultural celebration. Soulful Sufi music and vibrant cultural performances enhanced the ambiance, creating a warm and engaging atmosphere for attendees. These artistic segments not only entertained but also highlighted the rich cultural heritage of India, aligning with the event's spirit of celebrating service and excellence.

In a proud and memorable moment, Advocate Shashank Bajpai was honoured with the Jankalyaan Samman for Excellence in the Field of Law and Legal Services at "Ek Shaam Desh ke Naam," a prestigious event organised by Jan Kalyaan Morcha at the Mavalankar Auditorium, Constitution Club of India, New Delhi.

The Jankalyaan Samman in the field of law underscores the critical role of the legal profession in safeguarding justice, promoting accountability, and strengthening institutions. By recognising distinguished contributions, the award reinforces the importance of ethical practice, professional diligence, and unwavering commitment to public service.

Organisers of the event emphasised that such recognition serves as both an inspiration and a reminder of the collective responsibility carried by individuals and professionals in shaping a just and equitable society. The event concluded with a message of encouragement to continue striving for excellence, integrity, and meaningful impact in one's respective field.

The ceremony and awards collectively celebrated not just personal achievement but the broader values that contribute to the nation's democratic and social fabric, reaffirming the importance of honouring those who dedicate their skills and efforts to the greater good.

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