Coordinating with Concerned Authorities to Facilitate Departure of 180 Pakistani Nationals: Govt Sources

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is facilitating the return of foreigners including Pakistani nationals, who are stranded here, back to their countries, government sources told ANI on Wednesday. "We came to know from the High Commission of Pakistan that 180 of their nationals presently in India want to go back," said government sources."We are coordinating with concerned authorities to facilitate their departure," said sources. Countries like Russia, Japan, Germany and Ukraine have been carrying out special operations to evacuate their citizens stranded in India following the announcement of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.India has so far reported 11,933 cases of coronavirus, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

