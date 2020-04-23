Corona Positive Woman Delivers Healthy Baby Boy in WB

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 23 (ANI): A COVID-19 positive woman gave birth to a baby boy who tested negative for the virus and was kept at a distance of six feet from his mother at Sanjivani hospital in West Bengal's Uluberia.The woman is under treatment while breastfeeding her newborn. The baby's negative result led to a huge relief to the woman's family.The hospital is constantly monitoring the mother's health. Also, a special team was constituted with gynaecologist, paediatrics and others to monitor the condition of the woman.It was a normal delivery on April 20 as doctors avoided caesarian, health officials said.The newborn weighs 2.7 kg and both the mother and baby are doing well."The mother and infant are kept in isolation. The mother is allowed to breastfeed her child. Since the infant is COVID-19 negative, the hospital is giving extra surveillance to the boy. The team in the hospital is very happy. The baby's father saw him through video conferencing," a doctor at Sanjivani hospital said.The mother is responding well to COVID-19 treatment and her level of infection is gradually decreasing. (ANI)

