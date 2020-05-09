Coronavirus: 18 Patients Discharged from Ghaziabad Hospitals

Ghaziabad, May 9 (PTI) Eighteen patients in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad were discharged from hospitals after they tested negative for coronavirus the second time, officials said on Saturday.

DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said the district health authorities had received 141 test reporters, including that of the 18 people.

They all tested negative for the infection, he said.

He said at present, there are 56 coronavirus patients in the district, which has reported 133 cases till now.

So far, 4,321 samples have been sent for testing, of which 3,748 have been declared negative while reports of 573 are awaited, he added.

