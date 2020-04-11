Coronavirus Cases in J-K Reach 207, 4 Deaths Reported So Far

Jammu and Kashmir [India], April 10 (ANI): The total number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 207 on Friday.Out of these, 197 are active cases; six have recovered while four people have died so far. 39 patients are from Jammu and 168 are from Kashmir.A total of eight new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Srinagar on Friday.As of April 10, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, 7726 people have been kept under home quarantine, 415 in hospital quarantine and 27891 people are under home surveillance, informed the government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)