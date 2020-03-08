Coronavirus Cases in Palestine Mounts to 19

World. (File Image)

Ramallah [Palestine], Mar 8 (ANI): After three new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus on Saturday, the total number of patients suffering from the deadly virus in Palestine mounted to 19. Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said that all patients are detected in the city of Bethlehem, reported Sputnik. "The Health Ministry has recently reported that the number of those infected with the coronavirus in Bethlehem reached 19 after registering three new cases of the disease in the city this evening," Melhem said.The official added that the new patients had already been hospitalized.Earlier on Thursday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced state of emergency due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the city which prompted the authorities to shut down schools and universities for 30 days.Subsequently, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday shut down entry to and exit from Bethlehem. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has meanwhile touched 100,000, with more than 90 countries reporting infections, which began in China in December. (ANI)

