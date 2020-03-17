Coronavirus: Commissioner Asks Delhi Police Personnel to Take Precautions

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Police commissioner directed his force on Monday to take precautionary measures and check every visitor at the entry point of the police establishment with a fever gun, officials said.

The police personnel have also been asked to use hand-sanitiser and masks at all the establishments.

The Delhi Traffic Police has provided adequate masks and gloves to its personnel and issued special instructions on dealing with motorists in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

They have also been provided with extra straws to be used with breath analysers during alcohol tests.

So far, the national capital has seen seven positive cases of coronavirus, including a patient who died. Of the cases, two persons who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to hospitals were discharged following treatment.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that any gathering -- religious, family, social, political or cultural -- of over 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)