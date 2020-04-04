Coronavirus: DU Puts Registration Process for Admissions on Hold

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Delhi University has put the registration process for admissions on hold in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the national capital.

The university is closed till April 14.

"The registration process for admissions for the session 2020-21 in UG/PG/M.Phil/Ph.D courses of the University of Delhi is on hold till further orders," the DU said in a statement on Friday.

