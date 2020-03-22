Coronavirus: Maha CM, Pawar, Fadnavis Take Part in 5pm Tribute

Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and former CM Devendra Fadnavis were among the politicians in the state who paid tribute at 5pm to those in the frontline in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi and son and state cabinet minister Aaditya were seen clapping and thanking the staff.

Pawar along with his wife Pratibha and son-in-law Sadanand Sule and other relatives came out of his official residence and expressed gratitude.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)