T20 World Cup 2020 to Go Ahead as Scheduled, Says ICC

Dubai, March 17: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday said the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2020 will "go ahead as scheduled" despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the globe. The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is scheduled to be played between October 18 to November 15 at seven venues across Australia.

"In response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Local Organising Committee is monitoring the situation closely with relevant authorities, and will continue to do so," ICC said in a statement. IPL 2020 Franchises Ready to Quarantine Foreign Stars for 14 Days if Required.

"The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from 18 October - 15 November 2020 in seven venues across Australia. We are planning for the event to go ahead as scheduled," the statement added.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports all across the globe and cricket is not an exception.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday decided to reschedule the three-match ODI series due to the COVID-19 outbreak. MS Dhoni's India Comeback 'Depends' on Performance in IPL 2020, What if T20 League is Cancelled This Year?.

Also, the BCCI suspended the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 as a precautionary measure. CSA on Monday suspended all forms of cricket for the next 60 days to minimise the impact of the deadly virus.

