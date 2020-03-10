Coronavirus : Telangana Health Minister Inspects Thermal Screening at Rajiv Gandhi Airport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajendra inspected the thermal screening of passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Monday.Passengers are thoroughly screened at airports in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak. He instructed the medical staff at the airport that if any passenger is suspected of having coronavirus, he or she should be isolated and shifted to Gandhi Hospital for further tests.All the international passengers are being screened by the health desk. (ANI)

