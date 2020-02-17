COVID-19: 24,885 Passengers Screened at Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): As many as 254 travellers from COVID-19 affected countries have been identified and 215 are under home isolation, while four Chinese passengers have left the country, and one is admitted in a selected isolation hospital, the Kerala government said on Monday.Currently, 24,885 passengers have been screened at KIA Airport Bengaluru."Till date, 171 samples of symptomatic are sent for testing out of which 164 samples are eligible for testing and 164 samples are reported as negative, 34 passengers have completed 28 days of observation. 104 Arogya Sahayavani (call centre) has reserved two-seater for receiving calls and providing guidance for n-CoV," read a statement from the Department of Health and Family Welfare Service.As per the statement, till today, 3624 calls were received and information is given. (ANI)

