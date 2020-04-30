COVID-19 Case Tally Crosses 3,000-mark in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Apr 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally crossed the 3,000-mark in Ahmedabad on Thursday with the detection of 249 new cases, while the death toll rose to 149, health department officials said.

With the addition of 249 new cases in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus tally in Ahmedabad stood at 3,021, they said.

While 12 people - seven men and five women - succumbed to COVID-19 in the city, taking the toll to 149, a release by the health department said.

Fifty-three patients - 26 men and 27 women - recovered from the disease and were discharged from various city hospitals, it said.

