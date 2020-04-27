COVID-19 Cases Top 500 in Sri Lanka

World. (File Image)

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 27 (Xinhua/ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka has risen to 505, according to the latest data from the country's health ministry on Sunday (local time).Out of all the confirmed cases, 95 are navy personnel who contracted the virus after a team of navy officers went in search of suspected patients and drug traffickers in Suduwella, Ja-Ela recently and got exposed to the virus.According to Army Commander Shavendra Silva, the navy officers belonged to the Welisara Navy camp, which has now been declared as an isolated zone. All entry and exit from the camp have been banned.The health ministry said in its latest update that 120 patients of COVID-19 have recovered, 378 are still under medical observation in designated hospitals across the country and seven have died.Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne said earlier in the day that all tri-forces personnel on leave should report to their respective camps immediately, while the government said that an island-wide curfew imposed last Friday will be extended till Tuesday morning.According to a statement from the government's information department, the curfew will be relaxed in 21 districts on Tuesday in order to restart economic activities, but will last until May 4 in Colombo, Gamapaha, Kalutara and Puttalam.The capital Colombo has recorded the highest number of cases to date in the country. (Xinhua/ANI)

