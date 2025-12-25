Thiruvananthapuram, December 18: Are you taking part in the Kerala State Lotteries and wondering where to check the Karunya Plus KN-603 weekly lottery of today, December 25? If yes, then you have come to the right place. Lottery players awaiting the Kerala Lottery Result Today Live can check the results and winning numbers of today here. The Kerala State Lotteries will live-stream the Karunya Plus KN-603 results on YouTube and related websites to learn the winners' names. The Kerala Karunya Plus KN-603 weekly lottery will be published at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Dhanalekshmi DL 32 Lottery Result of 24.12.2025, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Those taking part in the Kerala State Lotteries of today, December 25, can check the results and winning numbers of the Karunya Plus KN-603 weekly lottery by visiting websites such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net. Some of the trending terms used by lottery players to look for the Karunya Plus KN-603 results include "KN 603", "KN 603 KARUNYAPLUS", "KN603 Kerala Lottery Result", "karunya plus KN 603 Kerala Lottery Result", "KARUNYAPLUS kerala lottery result", and "KARUNYAPLUS KN 603 Kerala Lottery Result", among others. Shillong Teer Result Today, December 25, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-603 Lottery Result

How to Check Kerala Lottery Results 2025

Visit the official website of Kerala Lottery at keralalotteries.info or keralalotteryresult.net

Click on the link for the result.

The full list of winning numbers will be displayed on the result page.

Find and click the download link on the webpage.

Download the lottery results in PDF format

The live draw will be held at Thiruvananthapuram's Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, with results being declared from 3 PM onwards. It is worth noting that the complete Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025 for the Karunya Plus KN-603 weekly lottery will be published immediately after the draw is completed. Winners of today's Karunya Plus KN-603 weekly lottery can refer to the Kerala Lottery Today Winning Result and the official Kerala State Lottery 2025 Results to confirm their ticket numbers.

