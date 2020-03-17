COVID-19: Centre Deputes 30 Officers to Assist State Governments

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Government of India deputed 30 officers of Joint Secretary and above level, to assist state Governments in effective management of COVID-19, said Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).Earlier in the day, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reviewed the level of preparedness to contain the spread of coronavirus in states bordering Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar.Bhalla held a video conference with Chief Secretaries/Additional Chief Secretaries and DsGP/Additional DsGP of States viz., Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, besides Secretary Border Management and DsG of BSF, SSB and Assam Rifles.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India is 137. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)