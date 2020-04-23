Covid-19: Containment Zone Tag Withdrawn from 3 Places of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Apr 22 (PTI) The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday withdrew the containment zone tag from all the three places in the state capital, a notification issued by the urban local body said.

The restrictions have been withdrawn from Bomikhal, Satya Nagar and Surya Nagar areas of the city but surveillance will continue in those areas for the next seven days as a precautionary measure.

While Bomikhal had reported 18 COVID-19 positive cases, eight persons got infected with the coronavirus from Surya Nagar and four from Satya Nagar.

The BMC's move came after no COVID-19 case was reported from the city since April 14.

Out of the 46 cases in the state capital, 21 patients have recovered so far, while a 72-year-old man died.

There are 24 active cases in the state capital at present.

