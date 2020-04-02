COVID-19: Cyient Provides Drone-based Surveillance Tech to Telangana State Police

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) IT firm Cyient on Thursday said it has provided Telangana State Police with drone-based surveillance technology to help implement the COVID-19 related lockdown in Hyderabad.

The technology is enabling the Police make lockdown-related announcements and organise their ground forces to monitor the situation in congested areas of the city, a statement said.

Equipped with surveillance cameras, thermal imaging payloads and sky speaker for public announcements, Cyient's drone-based aerial inspection capability is augmenting the police's ability to combat the spread of the pandemic, it added.

"Great collaboration with Cyient to stop the spread of COVID-19. Their drone-based surveillance is assisting our ground forces to monitor sensitive areas in the city. Visuals from the drones are enabling correct decisions on moving forces to sensitive areas," a tweet by Cyberabad Police said.

Cyient had on Tuesday said its Mysore facility has received clearance to run med-tech manufacturing lines to support production of medical equipment that is critical in the fight against COVID-19.

Cyient is producing assemblies that are used in X-ray generators from GE Healthcare and diagnosis units from Molbio Diagnostics to enable rapid disease testing in India, it had said.

