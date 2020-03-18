COVID-19: Delhi CEO Office Tells People to Not Visit Voter Centres, Apply Online

New Delhi, March 18 (PTI) Amid the coronavirus outbreak in Delhi, the CEO Office on Wednesday asked public to not visit voter centres but apply online for any modification in the electoral data, officials said.

Delhi has so far reported 10 positive cases, which includes one foreigner, the ministry said.

India had reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on Friday with the death of a 68-year-old woman in the national capital.

"In order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the general public is hereby requested that as a preventive measure, kindly use online portal of Election Commission of India i.e. www.nvsp.in or Voter Helpline mobile app to submit your applications online in requisite forms for inclusion or modification or deletion of names in the electoral rolls, instead of visiting voter centres," the Delhi CEO Office said in a statement.

For any voter's application-related query, the helpline -- 1950 can be contacted between 9 am to 9 pm or visit www.ceodelhi.gov.in, it said.

