COVID-19: Facebook to Give USD 100 Million in Cash Grants, Ad Credits to Small Businesses

California [USA], Mar 17 (ANI): With the widespread impact of the COVID-19, Facebook has announced its efforts at helping small businesses which are most affected by the crisis.In a Facebook post, COO Sheryl Sandberg wrote that the company is investing USD 100 million in cash grants and ad credits for up to 30,000 eligible small businesses in over 30 countries where the company operates.In addition to financial assistance, Facebook is also making its Business Hub resource more readily available for all. It is also creating new virtual training to support businesses.(ANI)

