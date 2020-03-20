COVID-19: Firozpur Rail Division Cancels Trains in Himachal's Kangra

Shimla, Mar 20 (PTI) The Firozpur railway division has cancelled its 14 trains in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra valley after the state government banned entry of all tourists to the state over the coronavirus pandemic, a railways spokesperson said.

All train services in Kangra valley (Pathankot-Jogindernagar) have been cancelled from midnight on Friday till further orders, according to the spokesperson.

Earlier on Thursday evening, district Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said the movement of all the trains from Punjab to Kangra district would remain suspended after midnight till further orders to check spread of the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019).

The movement of trains in Kangra district was banned as a precautionary measure after some positive cases of COVID-19 were found positive in Punjab, he added.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had said on Thursday afternoon that the entry of all tourists, including domestic and international, had been banned in the state as a precautionary measure. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)