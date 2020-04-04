COVID-19: Front Line Medical Staff in Mohali to Stay at PCA Cricket Stadium, Private University

Chandigarh, Apr 4 (PTI) Mohali district administration in Punjab has made temporary accommodation arrangements for the front line health staff and others for their stay at the PCA cricket stadium, a private university and a residential complex.

“PCA, @Chandigarh uni Landran, Purab Apartments arranged as temporary accommodation for frontline workers with max risk of exposure to COVID19, such as health, police and admn officials, who have elderly parents or young children at home and therefore, choose not to go home,” Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan tweeted on Saturday.

The arrangements for temporary stay were done as some of the members of medical staff said that they do not want to go back home as a precautionary measure and also for the safety of their families, Dayalan said.

“Some people have made requests that they do not want to go to their homes as they have elderly family members,” he added.

The senior officer informed that they have made arrangements for 25 rooms in the PCA cricket stadium, 50 rooms in a private university and several rooms in a housing complex.

Earlier, the Chandigarh Union territorial administration had made available rooms at Park View Hotel in Chandigarh for the stay of front line doctors.

