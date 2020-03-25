COVID-19: Goa CM Requests People to Maintain Social Distancing

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has requested people in the state not to venture out of their homes unnecessarily in the wake lockdown as a precaution against coronavirus.The Chief Minister said the state government will ensure that essential commodities are home delivered."Let us diligently follow social distancing to keep us, our families, our society, our state and our nation safe against COVID-19," he added.This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

