COVID-19: Hardik Pandya Salutes Medical Staff, Emergency Personnel

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday hailed the "medical staff" and "other emergency personnel" who are working like "real heroes" to combat the coronavirus outbreak."Salute to all the medical staff and other emergency personnel who are fighting the virus selflessly. We are forever indebted to you. You are the real Heroes," Hardik tweeted.In the video, Hardik along with the family members is seen saluting the medical staff and other emergency personnel for their efforts.On March 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to people to come out to their balconies and clap to express their gratitude to the medical professionals on March 22 at 5 pm.The appeal received a brilliant response all across the country as a plethora of people participated in the activity.Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 396 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

