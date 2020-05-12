COVID-19 Hits Auto Drivers Hard in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Auto rickshaw drivers in Bhopal, who are struggling to make ends meet amid the lockdown, have decide to leave the state after being unable to pay the rent to their landlords. Auto drivers said they have been facing a lot of difficulties for the past two months."We are facing a lot of troubles. We do not have any work for the past two months. The landlord is troubling us for rent. We do not have any money," said a driver.The movement of all vehicles, except for those providing essential services and commodities, is prohibited during the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till May 3, was extended till May 17 keeping the rising number of COVID-19 cases in mind. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)