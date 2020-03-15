COVID-19: Indian Army Creates Additional Quarantine Facility for 1,000 People in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): The Indian Army has created an additional quarantine facility for around 1,000 people in Jaisalmer for more Indian citizens returning from abroad amid the coronavirus threat.A 24-year-old man has been tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur, taking the total of cases in Rajasthan to four, the state health department confirmed on Saturday. The man has recently returned from Spain, one of the coronavirus-hit countries in Europe.Earlier on Saturday, the state government had ordered educational institutions, coaching centres, gyms and cinema halls to remain closed till March 30, as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus crisis.The disease, which originated in Chinese city of Wuhan in December, last year, has spread to more than 100 countries across the world, infecting over 1,20,000 people globally. Till date, India has reported two deaths and 84 cases of the lethal infection.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)

