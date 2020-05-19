COVID-19: ITF Plans on New Relief Fund to Support Lower-ranked Players

London [UK], May 19 (ANI): The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has said that it is working on including a new relief fund for the lower-ranked players who have been impacted by coronavirus pandemic.Professional tennis has been suspended until July 13 due to the pandemic and many scheduled tournaments have either been postponed or cancelled. Wimbledon Open was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War."The ITF is in the process of finalising a range of additional measures to support stakeholders impacted by COVID-19, including a relief fund to help tour players ranked 501-700 not covered under other relief programmes," the ITF said in an official statement.Earlier, the governing bodies of world tennis had said that they raised USD 6 million to create a Player Relief Programme that will assist sportsperson hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis."We are doing everything within our power to ensure that the talented players climbing the ITF pathway receive the support they need and continue their development during these uncertain times," said David Haggerty, ITF President."Many professionals and organizations in the tennis world have been significantly impacted by this hiatus in our sport due to COVID-19," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)