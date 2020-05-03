COVID-19 Lockdown: Over 800 UP Migrant Labourers Reach Lucknow in a Special Train from Nashik

Lucknow, May 3 (PTI) Over 800 labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh arrived in Lucknow in a special train from Maharashtra's Nashik on Sunday morning amid ongoing lockdown.

This is the first special train to arrive in Uttar Pradesh with stranded migrant workers. The special train started from Nashik on Saturday morning and arrived in Lucknow via Jhansi and Kanpur.

The railways had said it will run "Shramik Special" trains on the "Labour Day" to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown that came into force from March 25.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)