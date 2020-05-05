COVID-19: Officials Go Around Cautioning Locals

Aurangabad, May 5 (PTI) As the number of COVID-19 cases crossed 300 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, senior administrators took to the streets to urge people to follow the lockdown norms strictly.

The count of coronavirus cases reached 321 in the city, after 24 persons tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Armed with portable loudspeakers, divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar and municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey went around the city on Monday, urging people to remain indoors, as the lockdown entered its third phase.

A video of the two administrators went viral on social media on Tuesday.

"Youngsters carry the COVID-19 infection into their homes. Even if they recover, they may end up losing their loved ones because of negligence. Despite our attempts, deaths due to coronavirus were reported in Aurangabad," Kendrekar said in the video, asking people to stay indoors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)