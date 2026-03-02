Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired an agriculture cabinet meeting in Nagalwadi in the Nimar region of Barwani district on Monday and said that cabinet meetings will be held in every region of the state during the declared Farmer Welfare Year 2026.

CM Yadav announced while addressing the ministers ahead of the first agriculture cabinet meeting held in Nagalwadi, Barwani district, noting that the entire Malwa region, along with Nimar, will benefit from this agriculture cabinet meeting.

Also Read | Property Tax in Mumbai: BMC Raises Residential Tax Exemption Limit From 500 Sq Ft to 700 Sq Ft, Major Relief for Homeowners.

The Chief Minister also recalled that last year, a Cabinet meeting was organised in Maheshwar on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilya Bai Holkar.

According to an official release, CM Yadav said that in the declared Farmer Welfare Year, the state government is integrating 17 departments related to agriculture, horticulture, cooperation and fisheries to work in a coordinated manner. Highlighting the potential of fisheries along the Narmada River, he said the government is set to introduce a fisheries policy incorporating Central schemes to promote fish farming and ensure the welfare of fishermen.

Also Read | EPFO Approves 8.25% Interest on EPF Deposits for 2025-26, Rate Unchanged for Second Consecutive Year.

The Chief Minister added that, along with agriculture, animal husbandry and allied sectors, the government is making efforts to achieve a better position in fisheries production as well.

The Chief Minister further stressed that the Barwani-Nimar tribal region was once drought-prone and witnessed migration before the implementation of the Narmada water supply and irrigation projects, but now the situation has changed. Irrigation coverage has increased significantly, generating new opportunities in agriculture.

Highlighting better farming experiments being carried out in the Narmada Valley region, the Chief Minister said that the availability of irrigation has even led to a drop of 2-3 degrees Celsius in general temperatures.

Additionally, the Chief Minister said that the tribal festival Bhagoria was being observed as a state festival in the state. The Bhagoria fest begins seven days before Holi and is celebrated across Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khargone, Barwani, and Dhar districts. Tribal people celebrate the festival with traditional musical instruments, dance and hold a shopping for the Holi festival. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)