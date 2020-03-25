COVID-19 : Patanjali Donates RT-PCR Machine to Nainital Medical College

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has donated a Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machine for COVID-19 tests to Government Medical College Nainital, said SK Tijarawala, spokesperson of Patanjali Ayurved Limited (PAL) on Wednesday."Baba Ramdev today donated Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machine to Government Medical College, Nainital, although the government had only asked for it on a temporary basis," Tijarawala tweeted.Earlier, Tijarawala had informed that there won't be any disruption in the supply of milk products of Patanjali."During the 21 days lockdown, the supply of Patanjali dairy products will continue uninterrupted in all states," he had tweeted.Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)

