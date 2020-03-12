COVID-19: Public Gatherings Restricted in Srinagar; Schools, Coaching Centres to Be Closed

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Public gatherings will be restricted in Srinagar and all schools, coaching centres and other educational institutes will remain closed in the city from Thursday amid the coronavirus scare.The Srinagar Municipal Corporation passed a resolution in the matter on Wednesday."Srinagar Municipal Corporation has unanimously passed a resolution to restrict public gatherings in Srinagar and close schools and coaching centres in view of coronavirus transmission threat," Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu told reporters here.The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday directed closure of all primary schools and Anganwadis in five districts of Jammu and cinema halls across the region amid the coronavirus spread, said Udhampur district collector Piyush Singla.Cinema halls in the 5 districts including Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, and Udhampur will remain closed till March 31.The central government said that with 10 more people confirmed positive for novel coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has jumped to 60. Out of the 60 cases, 36 are Indian citizens.The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)

