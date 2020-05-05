COVID-19: Punjab Issues Advisory for Safe Operation of Govt Offices

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 5 (ANI): To ensure safety and well-being of its staff, the Punjab government has issued detailed guidelines and protocols for safe operation of government offices during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.Nodal Officers have been appointed for each department to regularly monitor the health of employees.A spokesperson of the government informed that the seating arrangement in the offices shall be made ensuring a minimum distance of two meters between the employees.Nodal officers have been asked to submit the report to the Head of Office."Employees attending the office in person may be allowed flexible timings of reporting for duty, flexible timing of leaving the office, flexible timings for lunch and tea breaks, so as to ensure no crowding takes place in the offices and social distancing norms are maintained," the advisory from the state government read.It also stated that the employees who cannot attend office as they have tested positive for COVID-19 or because their place of residence has come in the containment or buffer zone, shall be granted quarantine leave for a maximum period of 30 days in terms of the provisions of the Civil Service Rules. "If for reasons beyond their control, an employee is still unable to attend the office after 30 days of quarantine leave, he/she shall be granted ordinary leave."The Head of Office have been asked to maintain a complete and proper record of all employees attending the office on any particular day and use of physical files and communication through physical letters/ notices/ memos orders should be avoided."Thermal scanners should be installed at the entry gate of the office premises to screen the employees and other visitors suffering from high fever. Employee detected with high fever or other COVID-19 symptoms in the office premises should be temporarily isolated and immediate medical advice should be sought, the advisory stipulates." (ANI)

