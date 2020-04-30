COVID-19: Rahul to Discuss Economy with Raghuram Rajan Thursday

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Thursday initiate his series of dialogues with experts on economy and health, with the first one being with former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi will be in conversation with Rajan in the first such dialogue and the same will be aired on social media from Thursday morning.

He said the former Congress president will be interacting with Rajan and other experts on critical issues related to COVID-19 and its impact on the economy.

During his conversation with Rajan, Gandhi will ask ways and means on how to revive the economy currently in the grip of a crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gandhi will also be later having dialogues with health experts on how to deal with the pandemic, besides talking to experts in different fields on the effect of the novel coronavirus, Surjewala said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)