COVID-19: School Converted into 400-bed Hospital in Thane

Thane, May 14 (PTI) Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, the civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city has converted a school here into a 400-bed hospital, a senior official said on Thursday.

Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Thursday said the Thane Municipal Corporation had converted a school building in the city into a COVID-19 care facility in light of the rise in cases.

This was in addition to 1,000 beds, which were being arranged at a centre, apart from 600 beds reserved at various hospitals in the city, he said.

As of Wednesday, Thane city had recorded 843 COVID- 19 cases, including 37 deaths.

