COVID-19: Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple Closed Till March 25

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple will remain closed for devotees from Saturday till March 25 in view of the coronavirus pandemic."The temple is closed for the devotees till March 25, however, the 'bhog-arti' and prayers would continue as usual. Further decisions would be taken after consultation with district administration," Vishwambhar Nath Mishra, Mahant, Sankat Mochan temple.Meanwhile, Kashi Vishwanath Temple will also remain closed for devotees from March 21 till March 24. However, routine prayers by priests would continue."Kashi Vishwanath Temple to remain closed for devotees from tomorrow till March 24, in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. However, routine prayers by priests would continue," said Kaushal Raj Sharma, Varanasi District Magistrate.The number of positive coronavirus cases in the country rose to 236, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Friday. (ANI)

