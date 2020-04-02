COVID19: Kansai Nerolac Extends Support to Stanley Medical College

Chennai, Apr 2 (PTI): Paint manufacturer Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd on Thursday said it has come forward to paint the new isolation ward that is being set up at the Stanley Medical College here to treat coronavirus patients.

Nerolac would supply paint to the hospital's 50,000 square metre isolation ward that has been created to treat Covid-19 patients, a press release said.

"...we are thankful to Stanley Medical College for extending us an opportunity to do our bit. Continuing our support for the initiatives built under My Hospital My Pride in Tamil Nadu and the patients' well-being the utmost importance, the ward will be transformed into a sanitised and healthy space with the use of our painting products," Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, representative, Sudhir Rane said in a release.

The ward would have over 400 beds, the release said.

Stanley Medical College Dean Dr P Balaji said, "we are hopeful that this new isolation facility being created will be helpful to fight the Covid-19 virus and aid in the recovery process."PTI VIJ SS

