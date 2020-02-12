Criminal Killed in Encounter with UP STF in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): The special task force of Uttar Pradesh Police has gunned down a wanted criminal here on Tuesday."One criminal Rajesh Dubey was killed in an encounter with STF Varanasi Unit led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinod," Amitabh Yash, IG STF said."During the shootout, one security personnel sustained bullet injuries in the chest", he added.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)