Cured COVID-19 Patient Expresses Gratitude to Healthcare Workers

Chandigarh [India], April 7 (ANI): Yash, a COVID-19 positive patient, who has been cured and discharged from the hospital after he recovered on Monday, has expressed gratitude to healthcare workers and essential service providers, who are serving amid the nationwide lockdown."I would like to thank the medical fraternity. I would like to thank the doctors, nurses, other healthcare workers and essential service providers who are working to save our lives amid the lockdown. The coronavirus is posing a great risk to them but they are taking the risk to save our lives. I am very thankful to them," Yash said in a video message.He further added that no one should feel that they are immune to the coronavirus as it is highly contagious. "Everyone should practise social distancing and follow government guidelines," he said.The Health Department of Chandigarh UT Administration on Monday said the total number of COVID-19 positive cases stood 18 including five those who have been discharged till now.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has reached 4,281. While 111 people have died, 318 patients have been cured. (ANI)

