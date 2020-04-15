Date of Filing ECR for March Wage Month Extended Up to May 15

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Labour Ministry on Wednesday said that the due date for filing of Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) for wage month March 2020 has been extended up to May 15 for employers who have paid wages to their employees for March 2020 in view of the prevailing situation due to COVID-19.An official release said that the due date for March 2020 is ordinarily April 15, 2020, and a grace period of 30 days has been allowed to establishments covered under EPF & MP Act 1952 to remit the contributions and administrative charges due for the month.It said the decision is aimed at providing relief to employers of establishments which have disbursed wages for March 2020 and an incentive for wage payment during COVID-19 pandemic.The release said that the move is in keeping with the objective of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to prevent disruption in employment and ensure earning to employees to help them fight the pandemic."It will benefit about 6 lakh establishments to file ECRs without default by paying salary to about 5 crore employees," the release said.It said the employers disbursing the wages for March 2020 not only get relief by extension of due date for payment of EPF dues for March 2020 but also avoid liability of interest and penalty if they remit on or before May 15, 2020. (ANI)

