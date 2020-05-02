DCPs Can Allow Travel Outside District but Pune, Mumbai No-go

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) The Maharashtra government said on Saturday that in the cities with police commissionerates, a concerned deputy commissioner of police (DCP) will have the power to allow inter-state or inter-district journey.

But the movement of people will not be allowed between the areas under Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority and other parts of the state during lockdown, it said.

"However, permission has been granted (particularly to migrant workers) to travel outside Maharashtra from these two authority regions," an official statement said.

For permission to travel, one can apply to the nearby police station, submitting required information and a medical certificate, it said.

The application will be forwarded to the concerned DCP and decision will be taken after scrutiny of the application and "considering the spread of COVID-19", it said.

