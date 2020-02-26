DCW Receives Complaints from Women in Violence-hit Areas, Its Chief Meets Senior Police Officials

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday met senior police officials and told them that the panel has been receiving several complaints from distressed women in violence-affected northeast Delhi.

She met Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

The commission has received complaints on its 181 helpline from Karawal Nagar, Dayalpur, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri and other areas about goons entering houses, vandalising them and setting them on fire, the panel said.

"The commission has received many such complaints which are constantly being sent to the Delhi Police, but no action is being taken. The police is not even picking up the phone calls of the commission," she alleged.

Dissatisfied with the action of the police on these complaints, Maliwal, along with the members of the commission, reached the violence-affected area and decided to meet senior police officers to seek a status on the complaints.

Maliwal submitted all the complaints received by DCW to the police and demanded prompt action. She said Srivastava assured her of immediate action on each complaint and ordered his team to give each complaint's status to the commission.

"The complaints we received on our helpline are deeply distressing. We were sending all the complaints related to riots to the police, but the police was not responding. Therefore we went to Seelampur and met Special Commissioner Law and Order who assured us all help," she said.

